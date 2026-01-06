Drunk man jumps into Hooghly, feared dead

Kolkata: A drunk man is feared dead after he reportedly jumped into the Hooghly River from a ferry.

The incident took place near the Ahiritola ghat on Sunday evening.

Police immediately started a rescue operation; however, it had to be stopped due to low light.

On Monday morning, the search was again started, but till evening, the man could not be traced.

According to sources, the missing man, identified as Raj Kumar (35), is a resident of Bihar, staying in Howrah for professional reasons.

On Sunday evening, he, along with his friend, had come to the Ahiritola area. There, they reportedly consumed liquor.

After that, they hired a vessel to reach Howrah. While the vessel was in the middle of the river, suddenly, Raj jumped into the water.

The vessel immediately returned to Ahiritola and police were informed.

The police promptly deployed the Disaster Management Group (DMG) personnel to rescue the man.

Meanwhile, his friend told the police that Raj was enjoying the view from the vessel when he suddenly jumped into the water.

Cops are continuing the search while the other police stations having jurisdiction along the river have also been informed.