Drugs worth Rs 25 cr seized from different locations in 5 months

The Siliguri Metropolitan Police seized a large quantity of drugs worth Rs 25 crore from different places under the East Zone of Siliguri Police Commissionerate in the last five months. A total of 81 people have been arrested in 51 cases under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), stated Subhendra Kumar, the Assistant Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) on Wednesday in a press statement.

The Siliguri Metropolitan Police has conducted drives against narcotics and drugs in different areas in Siliguri. During the raids between the months of October 2022 to February 2023, the police seized 489.591 kg of cannabis, 9.987 kg of brown sugar, 929 bottles of cough syrup, 822 strips of tablets and capsules and 814 numbers of injections. This includes Pradhan Nagar, Matigara, Bagdogra, Bhaktinagar, Siliguri and New Jalpaiguri Police stations. The market value of the seized drugs is Rs. 25 crore. Among the arrested, many are youths, said a police source.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday night, the Matigara Police arrested one Manoj Tamang (51 years), a resident of Jorebunglow in Darjeeling along with a truck with a huge quantity of goods manufactured in Nepal.

According to police sources, last night they seized a truck from the Matigara area during a Naka Check. From the truck they recovered 8000 packets of cigarettes manufactured in Nepal, along with packets of soap, toothpastes and other goods. As the driver could not show any valid documents for carrying those goods, police arrested him. An investigation has been initiated.