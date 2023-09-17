Drugs worth crores seized in Siliguri

Siliguri: The Siliguri Metropolitan Police seized a huge quantity of brown sugar and cannabis during raids conducted in different areas of Siliguri. Eight people were arrested in the cases. The drugs seized are worth crores of rupees in the grey market.



Pradhaan Nagar Police and Special Operation Group recovered 4 kg of brown sugar and arrested 6 people from Durgaguri near Darjeeling More and Rajendranagar in Ward 1 in Siliguri on Saturday.

The arrested are Parimal Roy, Babar Ali, Gafar Ali, Salim Sheikh, Tajibur Rahman and Karibul Islam. While Parimal is a resident of Naxalbari, others are from Murshidabad.

They arrived in Siliguri in two groups from Murshidabad. One group reached Durgaguri with 2 kg of brown sugar where Parimal was waiting to take the delivery. Another group went to a temple in Rajendranagar with another 2 kg brown sugar.

In another incident, police of New Jalpaiguri Police Station arrested one Mintu Sarkar, a resident of Suryasen Colony in Siliguri with 111.400 kg of cannabis from Bhola More area on Saturday night. The estimated market value of the seized cannabis is Rs 11 lakh.

“Earlier, we also seized a huge quantities of brown sugar and cannabis. We are trying to find out whether there is a link between these cases,” said Subhendra Kumar, ADCP.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the police of New Jalpaiguri recovered 423 kg of cannabis from Kawakhali area near Biswa Bangla Shilpi Haat. A man named Shambhu Das, a resident of Ranidanga was arrested. The market value of the seized cannabis is about Rs 40 lakh. The police have also seized a pick-up van.