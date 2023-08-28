Drug trafficking: Rights body meets Matigara BDO in Siliguri

Siliguri: The Chairperson and Advisor of West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights visited the Block Development Officer (BDO) of Matigara in Siliguri after receiving complaints of drug trafficking in Matigara area and held a meeting.



After the meeting, chairperson Sudeshna Roy said: “We got to know that the number of drug trafficking cases are more in Matigara area. The police seized huge quantities of drugs from different areas under Matigara block. We asked the officials to take steps to stop such activities in the area.”

After the incident of the minor girl’s murder in Matigara area, the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights came to Siliguri to inspect the case. They also met with the girl’s family on Sunday. Meanwhile, they found out that there are many abandoned plots in Matigara block which are being used for illegal activities like drugs and alcohol consumption. Also, the body of the minor was found on an abandoned plot.

The chairperson requested the BDO to list out such abandoned plots and install sufficient lights there. They also requested the BDO to increase surveillance near abandoned plots.

“Along with security arrangements, awareness is the most important aspect to stop such incidents along with drug trafficking. We are trying to include child rights in the syllabus of schools to aware children,” the chairperson added.