Drug trafficking: Cops arrest 2

Cooch Behar: Police in Cooch Behar district recovered a significant quantity of brown sugar from two different locations during separate raids, arresting two individuals involved in drug trafficking. On Thursday night, based on information from secret sources, officers from Pundibari Police Station conducted a targeted raid in the Khagrabari area. They arrested 21-year-old Sarvjit Biswas, a resident of the Dinhata College area. Police seized 200 grams of brown sugar from him. A formal case has been registered and investigations are underway.

In a related operation, police from the Nishiganj Outpost under Mathabhanga Police Station apprehended another individual, Ukil Burman, during a raid on a motorcycle traveling from Kalpani to Baghmara. Officers recovered 35.92 grams of brown sugar from Burman, 35. He had a prior record of arrest. Authorities have initiated further inquiries into the case. Both accused were produced before the court on Friday. Police have initiated a thorough investigation to determine if others are involved in the smuggling network.