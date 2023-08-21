Drug racket mastermind arrested in Siliguri

Siliguri: The mastermind of a drug trafficking racket has been arrested from Siliguri. The accused has been identified as Mary Soren (33 years), a resident of Kharibari.

The police arrested her in connection with the recent recovery of drugs worth Rs 10 crore in Siliguri.

According to police sources, Mary was running a drug trafficking racket in Naxalbari, Kharibari and Panitanki areas of Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad. The woman was arrested by the Bhaktinagar Police from the area adjacent to Shalugara in Siliguri on Sunday night.

It is to be noted that on August 16, the Special Operation Group (SOG) and Bhaktinagar Police jointly conducted a raid near Eastern Bypass and seized a pickup van. About 4 kg 812 grams of brown sugar was recovered in the operation. The market value of the recovered drug is around Rs 10 crore.

Rashid Sheikh, Durga Soren and Pradeep Munda were arrested. After interrogating them, the police came to know about Mary. According to police sources, Mary ordered the drug from Malda. She sent Durga and Pradeep to the Eastern Bypass area to get the drug but they were arrested before they could carry out the task. Earlier, the Naxalbari Police had arrested Mary from Naxalbari on the same charges. She was released from jail only a few months ago.

The accused was produced in the Jalpaiguri Court on Monday.