Drug racket busted, 5 held with Rs 75L worth Yaba tablets

Cooch Behar: The Bengal Special Task Force (STF) arrested five persons with approximately 10,000 Yaba tablets worth around ₹75 lakh during a raid in Cooch Behar’s Gunjabari area on Monday night.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Mafuzar Rahman (40), Sirajul Haque (51), Tota Biwi (40), Khajidul Haque (52) and Irshad Hussain (30). They were produced before the Cooch Behar court on Tuesday.

STF sources said the accused had brought the contraband from Dimapur in Nagaland for illegal sale. During interrogation, they confessed to their involvement in drug trafficking. A total of 1.5 kg of Yaba tablets was recovered from their exclusive possession.

Female accused Tota Biwi was searched separately by women police personnel at Kotwali Police Station.

A case has been registered at Cooch Behar Kotwali Police Station and further investigation is underway to trace other links in the drug network.

Officials suspect this may be part of a larger inter-state smuggling operation.