Drug kingpin of Kaliachak held in Kolkata

Malda: In a major breakthrough against narcotics trafficking, Malda Police have arrested Hashmat, a resident of Bamuntola under Sahabazpur Gram Panchayat of Kaliachak Police Station, from Kolkata. Hashmat, one of the top three crude drug dealers of Malda, is believed to be the principal producer and distributor of brown sugar in the region.

Police revealed that over 100 persons from Bamuntola and adjoining areas have been arrested in narcotics-related cases linked to his network. His operations reportedly extended to Manipur, Jharkhand, and Bihar, where drugs were distributed through local agents. Recently, Hashmat had shifted his base from Kaliachak to Sahebganj, Jharkhand, from where contraband was being routed.

He is wanted in multiple NDPS Act and Explosives Act cases, as well as investigations by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Along with Hashmat, two associates — Sabbir Sheikh of Shahabazpur and Rabiul Sheikh of Rajmahal, Jharkhand, another key supplier — were also arrested. The trio is being brought to Kaliachak for interrogation and further legal action.

Meanwhile, police recovered 609 grams of brown sugar, worth around Rs 60 lakh, during a separate operation by Ratua Police Station at Bajitpur, leading to the arrest of Ariul Sheikh and his son Kowsar Sheikh, both from Kaliachak.

Additionally, Mothabari Police solved a theft case, arresting Ratan Mandal (25) and recovering stolen items, including bronze idols, electrical goods, and household items.