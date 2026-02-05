Drug crackdown in Siliguri: Woman and daughter nabbed

Siliguri/Raiganj: In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, police arrested a woman and her daughter from the Papiya Para area near Ashighar on Wednesday morning. The accused, identified as Anju Das and her daughter Sukla Das, were allegedly involved in drug peddling for over a decade.



Acting on a tip-off, a team from the Ashighar police outpost conducted a raid at their residence and seized around 300 grams of brown sugar, Rs 12,000 in cash, and several bottles of country liquor.

According to local residents, the illegal trade was initially run by Anju Das’s son. After his death in a road accident a few years ago, the mother and daughter allegedly continued the operation jointly from their home.

Locals expressed relief and satisfaction following the shutdown of the long-running illegal activity. They will be produced at Jalpaiguri court on Thursday.

In another breakthrough, police arrested a woman and recovered a firearm with one round of ammunition from her residence at Dighalgaon village under Karandighi Police Station in North Dinajpur district on Tuesday night. The arrested woman has been identified as Mafuja Khatun (20), a housewife.

According to a senior officer of Karandighi Police Station, the police had received specific information that the woman had links with local miscreants. Acting on the tip-off, a raid was conducted at her house. The woman was produced before the Islampur sub-divisional court, with police seeking custody.