Drug addiction: Siliguri civic body to form committees to resolve issue

Siliguri: With drug addiction cases increasing and drug addicts consuming drugs in different narrow areas of Siliguri, the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) has decided to take steps to resolve these issues.



Committees with citizens will be formed to work in different areas of the city.

“We have received several complaints of drug-addicted people in Siliguri. I have already requested the police to take steps against this problem. They are also taking steps accordingly. Additionally, we are planning to form committees with citizens. These committees will monitor such situations and inform the administration,” said Gautam Deb, Mayor of Siliguri.

There have been complaints that drug-addicted people have been consuming drugs and alcohol in different localities. Abandoned Railway quarters have also become ideal places for drug-addicted people. Many times, they quarrel among themselves and major incidents happen. Such groups of druggists could be seen in wards 35, 36, 46, 47, 1, 2, 3, 34, and adjacent areas, including Ambikanagar, Kamrangaguri, Fulbari, Bhola More and the Chota Phapri area. It has come to light that many times the druggists use dry drains for taking drugs. They hide inside the drains and consume alcohol and drugs.

On both days of Holi, groups of such drunkards were seen at various places, although police personnel were deployed in different areas, including narrow roads of the city.

On the other hand, many citizens raised such complaints to the Mayor in the ‘Talk to Mayor’ programme. During the programme, the Mayor told the callers that the SMC would form these committees.

These committees will be formed, including senior citizens and young generations of wards. Each ward will have one committee. The work will start after the election, said an SMC source.