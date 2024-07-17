Drowning incident: 2 dead, one missing

Kolkata: Two persons died while another is missing and feared dead in Mandarmoni on Tuesday afternoon.



According to sources, a group of six people from Durgapur reached Mandarmoni on Monday. They had rented rooms at a hotel near the sea beach. Around 12:30 pm, all six of them went to the sea for bathing despite the weather conditions being bad. As soon as they went into the water they all drowned. Seeing them drowning, hotel staff and the rescue team started rescuing them. Five persons were rescued and rushed to a local hospital where two of them were declared brought dead. However, another person is still missing.

Police have started a search operation. Disaster Management Group (DMG) personnel are using speed boats to search for the missing person. A probe has been started at the Mandarmoni Police Station.