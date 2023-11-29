Drop box in Assembly to state probs related to piped potable water supply

State Public Health Engineering (PHE) minister Pulak Roy assured of making arrangements for a drop box inside the Assembly building from Thursday so that MLAs can drop letters related to issues associated with piped drinking water supply to households taken up by

his department.

During the question-answer session at the state Assembly, Speaker Biman Banerjee advised Roy to keep such a drop box with many legislators raising questions related to water supply in his respective constituency.

During the recess, Roy along with some officials of his department held a meeting with the Speaker and earmarked the place for the drop box.

“It will be in place from Thursday and one official will be deputed for assistance of the MLAs during the working hours of the

Assembly,” Roy said.

He maintained that his department is committed to supplying drinking water to 1 crore rural households across the state by March 2024.

As many as 70 lakh households have already been provided with infrastructure for water connection.

About 39.6 per cent of the rural area has been covered already with Nadia having the highest number of connections to the tune of over 8.93 lakh out of a target of 11.68 lakhs which accounts for 76.43 per cent.

Bankura, second on this list, has achieved 51.54 per cent connections followed by North 24-Parganas with 50.35 per cent.

The minister informed the House that two WhatsApp numbers — 8902022222 and 8902066666 have been floated where common people can register their problems. “We have a dedicated team which will make immediate intervention,“ he added.