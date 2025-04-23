Drones to spray pesticides in Malda

Malda: In a move to modernise agriculture, the Malda district administration has launched an initiative promoting the use of drones for spraying pesticides and liquid fertilisers across vast farmlands. This effort aims to enhance efficiency, reduce costs and address labour shortages in agricultural practices.

As part of the initiative, the District Agriculture department organised a hands-on training session on Tuesday at Bhabuk Gram Panchayat in Old Malda block, where farmers were taught how to operate drones effectively for spraying pesticides and liquid fertilizers.

During the session, a demonstration was provided by a Kerala-based company showcasing a drone with a 10-litre liquid capacity.

The drone can cover up to three acres of farmland in just 25 minutes, highlighting its efficiency and potential to replace traditional, labour-intensive methods.

An Old Malda farmer, who applied under the Financial Support Scheme for Farm Mechanisation (FSSM), received approval and acquired a drone. Anindya Sarkar, Additional District Magistrate (Development), stated: “The farmer was granted a government subsidy of Rs 3 lakh on the drone purchase, which cost Rs 7 lakh.

Additionally, the farmer was eligible for a Rs 2 lakh bank loan, easing the financial burden and encouraging adoption of modern tools.”

This initiative is expected to instill confidence among local farmers regarding the use of drone technology, contributing to improved crop health and yield.

The practical demonstrations and training

sessions have been well received, signaling a major step forward in the region’s transition toward smart and technology-driven farming.