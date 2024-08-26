Drones deployed for aerial surveillance on rhinos

Jalpaiguri: The Jalpaiguri Wildlife Division has intensified surveillance on the rhinos in Gorumara National Park following the deaths of several rhinos in Jaldapara National Park due to tapeworm infections. Forest workers, along with veterinarians, are closely observing the rhinos, while drones are being deployed for aerial surveillance.



North Bengal Chief Forester Bhaskar J V stated that, fortunately, no incidents similar to those in Jaldapara have been reported in Gorumara. However, the authorities are not taking any chances and are focusing their attention on the park’s wildlife.

According to sources within the wildlife division, tapeworms are commonly found in the stomachs of various animals, including cattle, rhinos and even elephants. While livestock can be treated with preventive medications, such measures are not feasible for wildlife, which contributed to the situation in Jaldapara. The first case of rhino death due to tapeworms in Jaldapara was reported in 2022, prompting the Forest department to implement preventive measures.

As per the latest census, Gorumara National Park is home to 55 to 60 rhinos. The Forest department has taken precautionary steps to safeguard these animals. Bhaskar J V elaborated: “Since January, three rhinos have died in Jaldapara due to tapeworm infections. However, this type of worm infestation seems to occur in specific areas within the forest. Not leaving anything to chance, we conducted tests on the rhinos in Gorumara and fortunately, no infections have been reported. Nevertheless, we have heightened our vigilance, not just for the rhinos but for all wildlife in Gorumara.”

He added that forest staff have been alerted and Kunki elephants are being used almost daily to patrol different areas, including the Gorati beat. Drones are also being flown regularly for surveillance. “If any changes are noticed in a rhino’s physical condition, veterinarians are instructed to be contacted immediately. So far, no such issues have been detected,” he confirmed.