Drone surveillance to keep check on mosquito breeding

Siliguri: With the onset of the pre-monsoon season, the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) has intensified its efforts to prevent the spread of dengue in the region. Surveillance with drones will take place to check potential mosquito breeding sites, especially on the terraces of houses.

So far, 8 cases of dengue have been reported in areas under the SMC — 6 from Darjeeling district and 2 from Jalpaiguri.

Following a high-level meeting with the Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) and other health officials on Wednesday, Mayor Gautam Deb announced that a house-to-house survey will commence from May to identify and eliminate potential mosquito breeding sites. Each house will be visited twice daily as part of this initiative. Surveillance with drones will also take place.

“The number of dengue cases has decreased significantly over the years. We want to bring this number down and we are taking proactive steps towards that goal,” Mayor Deb stated. He also appealed to citizens to cooperate with survey teams and assist in preventive measures.

In 2022, SMC recorded 3,000 dengue cases — 1,953 from Darjeeling and 1,047 from Jalpaiguri. This number dropped sharply in 2023 to 543 cases, with 337 in Darjeeling and 206 in Jalpaiguri. In 2024, cases further decreased to 176 — 118 in Darjeeling and 58 in Jalpaiguri.

As part of its comprehensive action plan, the SMC has conducted a ward-wise survey of vacant plots and under-construction buildings, identifying around 400 sites where stagnant water could collect and become mosquito breeding grounds. While 135 of these properties have already been cleared by the SMC, the remaining landowners have been directed to take immediate action, failing which legal measures will be initiated.

To aid in mosquito control, SMC has procured 200 spray machines and a large stock of mosquito repellent oil. Asha workers will be hired to carry out the survey operations. A few wards have been marked as vulnerable based on past dengue data.

Mayor Deb emphasised the importance of community involvement in the fight against dengue, urging all residents to maintain cleanliness and avoid water stagnation in and around their homes.