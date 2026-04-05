Drone hovers near Mamata’s helicopter; 3 held

Malda: A security scare unfolded in Malda after a mysterious drone was spotted hovering near the helicopter of Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Saturday. The incident has raised serious questions on security lapses with Banerjee falling in the Z+ security category. Three persons have been apprehended in connection with the incident.



The incident occurred just as Banerjee was about to board the helicopter after addressing a public meeting at Samsi College Ground in Malatipur Assembly Constituency enroute to Gazole. Standing on the footboard of the helicopter, Banerjee noticed a drone flying near her helicopter just as it was getting ready to take off.

“There could have been a disaster, and our helicopter could have been destroyed. Who all are doing this? Police should keep watch. The persons who are involved should be identified,” stated Banerjee.

Police got into action immediately. The Chanchal police station initiated a suo moto case. Three people were arrested for their alleged involvement. Police have launched an investigation. The matter has been brought to the notice of the Election Commission.

Condemning the incident, Abdur Rahim Boxi, candidate of the All India Trinamool Congress from Malatipur, said: “This is a serious breach of security. I strongly condemn the incident and urge the police to investigate the matter thoroughly and ensure strict action against those responsible.”

Police sources said further investigation is underway. However, the identities of the arrested have not been disclosed yet. The SP could not be contacted for comments.