DRM urged to reduce train crossing in Raiganj Stn to minimise traffic snarls

Raiganj: The chairperson of the board of administrators of Raiganj Municipality, Sandip Biswas has sent a letter to the Divisional Railway Manager of Katihar Division Surendra Kumar through the Station Superintendent of Raiganj Station Raju Kumar urging him to reduce the train crossings in Raiganj Station to minimise the traffic jam in town.



He also urged to shift train crossings to Bangalbari and Kachna stations from Raiganj.

This letter mentioned that the railway track passing through Raiganj town from east to west bisects National Highway 34 on the east level crossing and bifurcates Raiganj town PWD road.

On the southern side of the rail track the Raiganj Medical College & Hospital, Raiganj University, high schools, Stadium, Public bus stand, NBSTC depot, 4th SAP Battalion Barrack, Municipality office and police station are located. On the northern side the District Court, Collectorate Office, SP office, Super Market, Power office and shopping malls are located. “At the time of crossing of a train, two rail gates remain closed for more than twenty minutes. This results in a huge traffic congestion in the town. Patients, students and pedestrians face great difficulties,” stated the Chairperson.

“7 pairs of passenger trains are running everyday through Raiganj station. Most of the crossing of the trains occurs in Raiganj station. In addition, some goods and maintenance trains ply on this route resulting in frequent shutdowns of level crossing which results in huge traffic congestion. So we urge DRM Katihar to shift the crossing of the majority of the trains either to Bangalbari or Kachna stations instead of Raiganj,” added Sandip Biswas.

Surendra Kumar, Divisional Railway Manager of Katihar Division could not be reached on the phone.