DRM Sealdah inspect ballastless track strengthening work at Dum Dum Junction

Kolkata: The Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Sealdah Division Deepak Nigam on Friday conducted inspection of the ongoing work at platform 5 of Dum Dum Junction to strengthen the ballastless track. Nigam said that they are trying to complete the work a day or two prior to the 20 days block taken by the Division for the work. For the work, trains in Circular Railway have been cancelled and regulated for these 20 days. The work started on April 18 and is scheduled to complete by May 7. Trains cancelled include Majerhat-Barasat, Hasnabad-Dumdum Junction, Dum Dum Junction-Gobardanga, Gobardanga-Sealdah and Majerhat-Habra, amongst others. Eastern Railway (ER) has also announced shortening and change of routes of several trains as well.



In September last year, a wheel of a local train derailed on the track where the overhauling work has been taken up. “We maintained it regularly but now the work of fixing the arrangement has been taken up. Keeping in mind the passenger safety, this decision has been taken,” Nigam informed.

In March, a total of 143 trains were cancelled for the non-interlocking work at one of the busiest junctions in Sealdah suburban section, Dum Dum Junction. The cancellations had taken place to replace the existing Route Relay Interlocking (RRI) System at Dum Dum which was commissioned in 1996 with Electronic Interlocking System. Platform extension work at Sealdah Railway Station is also progressing smoothly. According to an official, in May, they may have to take a three to four day block to work on the track and overhead equipment there. Platform extension work at Sealdah Railway Station is being conducted to ensure that 12 coach EMU rakes in the suburban areas of Sealdah North and Main branches. The extension of Platform number 4 of Sealdah Station has been partially completed while the extension works of Platform number 1, 2 and 3 are underway.

They are expected to be completed by April, however, the authorities inform that it may take till May to complete the work related to overhead cables, non-interlocking for signal and yard layout changes.