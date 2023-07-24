DRM of Katihar division inspects ongoing work of Pit & Sick line at Balurghat

BALURGHAT: S K Choudhary, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Katihar Division of Northeast Frontier (NF) Railways, on Monday, visited Balurghat Railway Station to inspect the ongoing work of installing Pit line and Sick line.



On Monday he held a meeting with the station officials and inquired about the progress of development works at Balurghat Station along with the ongoing progress of installing Pit line and Sick line.

Incidentally, Sick line is the workshop for the major and periodical maintenance of the coach. Pit lines are washing lines with an open dumping pit at the base throughout the track. It is used for all types of cleaning and maintenance to ready the compartment for the upcoming journey

The DRM also gave suggestions on ways to better passenger services in the station. After that, he reviewed the progress of new Pit and Sick line work that is being carried out adjacent to the station.

Talking to media persons, Choudhury said that the proposal regarding the up-gradation of Balurghat and Gangarampur Railway Stations has been sent to concerned Railway authorities.

“Besides, Balurghat-Hili railway extension work will start positively in this financial year,” he said. According to him, once the work on the new Pit and Sick line is completed, further development of the Balurghat-Eklakhi railway will be carried out.