Drivers protest against new hit-&-run Law

Cooch Behar: Even after the truck drivers’ associations called off their nationwide protest against the new penal provisions regarding hit-and-run cases, commercial vehicle drivers, including those of trucks and tankers, staged protests by blocking National Highway 31C in Alipurduar and a state highway in Cooch Behar on Wednesday to oppose the new law.

The West Bengal Drivers’ Association blocked NH-31C at Ghoramara near the Assam-Bengal Border in Alipurduar, causing severe problems for the common people. Goods-carrying trucks bound for the North Eastern states were stranded, leading to long queues on both sides. The movement of Bhutanese passenger buses, private cars and other vehicles was also affected. Sadhan Sarkar, a participating driver, stated: “The new law is against the interests of drivers. While drivers do not intend to harm anyone, accidents happen and people often turn against the driver. We demand an amendment to the new law.”

After a four-hour blockade, the drivers withdrew their protest around 2 pm. Meanwhile, in Cooch Behar, the Cooch Behar District INTTUC organised a sit-in protest programme along with a memorandum at the Cooch Behar District Magistrate’s office to oppose the recent law proposed by the Central government for motorists. During the march, they blocked Suniti Road and demonstrated. BJP MLA Mihir Goswami’s car was halted during the blockade, prompting police intervention to clear the road.