Driver of woman killed in Panagarh accident held

Kolkata: The cops of Kanksa Police Station have arrested the driver of Sutandra Chatterjee who was killed in an accident late on February 23.

The accused driver, identified as Rajdeo Singh, was produced at a Durgapur court and remanded to four days police custody. Earlier, police had arrested the driver of the white SUV against whom a complaint was lodged by a co-passenger and employee of Chatterjee. Though the co-passengers of Chatterjee, including Singh, claimed that the youths in the SUV that was following them were making lewd comments at the woman, police said that the SUV was found getting chased by Chatterjee’s blue car. The police had also released CCTV footage, which was also corroborating the claims by the police.

A senior police officer of the Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate told Millennium Post that while giving statements to the police, nobody said anything about molestation. “We found that the accused was giving such statements before a section of the media. However, he did not say anything such in his statement before us,” the officer said. Sources informed that Singh is being arrested for his rash and negligent driving which resulted in the accident and death of Chatterjee.

However, the police are interrogating him to find out the allegations they made earlier against the white SUV drivers and passengers