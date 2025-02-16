Driver of MLA Sabitri Mitra attacked in Malda

Malda: A shocking incident unfolded near the BDO office in Old Malda, where Anup Saha, driver of Manikchak TMC MLA Sabitri Mitra, was attacked with a sharp knife on Saturday. The attack caused injuries on his left shoulder. The incident has caused tension in the district, especially since it comes just a week after an alleged attack on MLA Sabitri Mitra’s vehicle. However, the MLA denied any connection between the two incidents, stating that Anup was not on duty during the attack.

According to police sources, Anup Saha was immediately rushed to Malda Medical College and Hospital for treatment. After receiving initial medical attention, he was discharged. However, as his condition worsened at home, he was later admitted to a private nursing home. The attack reportedly occurred while Anup Saha was returning home from a wedding. Following the incident, Malda police detained two suspects, Bhola Ghosh and Pawan Ghosh.

Meanwhile, police investigations reveal that the altercation began when Anup questioned the suspects’ presence near the BDO Office. When he attempted to record the scene on his mobile phone, the accused attacked him and fled. Superintendent of Police Pradeep Kumar Yadav confirmed that the suspects had admitted to the crime.