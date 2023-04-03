Driver of bus that toppled on Mayo Road arrested

kolkata: Police have arrested the driver of the minibus that had toppled on Mayo Road on Saturday from Khanna Crossing on Sunday evening.



A case was registered against the driver identified as Sheikh Tousif under non bailable sections at the Maidan police station on Saturday night. Preliminary investigation has indicated the high speed of the bus as a cause of the accident. Police will produce the accused driver before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM), Calcutta on Monday with a prayer for his police remand.

On Sunday police informed that the driver of the ill-fated mini bus had managed to flee after the accident.

After a preliminary investigation on Saturday, police suspected that the driver had the knowledge that due to the over speeding the bus may have met an accident, but he did not bother to reduce the speed. At night a case was registered at the Maidan police station against the driver on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder (304, Part II IPC)), attempt to commit culpable homicide (308 IPC) and other allegations. These two sections are non bailable.

On Saturday afternoon, a mini bus of Metiabruz-Howrah route lost control and toppled near Mayo Road and Dufferin Road crossing. Two persons, including a minor boy, were killed in the accident. The bus was on its way to Howrah from Metiabruz when it turned turtle around 4:40 pm prior to hitting a motorcycle.

Also 17 passengers suffered injuries due to the accident. The injured passengers told the cops that the driver was driving in a rash and negligent manner.

Despite the passengers had requested the driver to slow down, he did not bother to reduce the speed.