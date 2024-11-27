Driver loses control, hits another car; 2 injured

Kolkata: Tension spread in Maidan area after a car met with an accident on K P Road on Wednesday afternoon.

Two women who were on the passenger seat of the car suffered minor injuries while the driver miraculously. Police have detained the driver and seized the car. A motor collision report has been registered.

According to sources, on Wednesday around 1:30 pm, a car bearing registration number WB 08G 5857 was moving along the K P Road in the Maidan area. Sources informed that near K P Oval, the driver somehow lost control

and hit a car which was moving ahead of this car. After that, it rammed with the median divider and toppled. The other car, however, left the spot and remained untraced.

Traffic cops sprung into action and rescued the passengers, identified as Sanchita Bagaria and Sarala Bagaria of Lake Town area, and rushed them to SSKM Hospital. There the women were treated and discharged later as the injuries were minor. The driver, however, remained unhurt. Cops suspect that the driver might have become drowsy and as a result failed to control the car.