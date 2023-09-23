Driver arrested in Nagerbazar elderly’s murder case: Police

Kolkata: In connection to the alleged murder of an elderly man at his residence at Nayapatti in the Nagerbazar area, police arrested the driver of the deceased person’s car. The accused was produced at the Barrackpore Court on Saturday with a prayer for 14 days of police custody.



A complaint was filed at the Nager Bazar Police Station by Rajrupa Dasgupta on September 20, stating that his maternal uncle Kalyan Bhattacharya, a resident of Nayapatty Road was missing.

On reaching the residence of the victim, police found the house locked from outside.

After breaking the padlock and entering they found the decomposed body of the victim but his expensive car and pet were found missing.

Almost certain that it was a case of murder, the police started the investigation by checking the CCTV footage of multiple places, including the toll plaza. During this, they found that the stolen car was being driven towards Digha. It is then that the accused Sourav Mondal (27) a resident of Barasat was identified as the driver.

On September 22, the driver was brought to the Nagerbazar Police Station for interrogation and the car was seized. On checking the CCTV footage of September 15, it was found that the accused had visited the victim at around 7:30 pm demanding the BMW for his trip to Digha but the victim refused. This resulted in a scuffle, where the accused was found allegedly pushing the victim and later murdering him.

“From multiple CCTV footage, including the toll plazas, the stolen car was spotted. Later we detained the driver and seized the car. The accused confessed to the crime,” said Ajoy Prasad, Deputy Commissioner, South of Barrackpore Police.

The accused allegedly tried hiding the crime by dragging the body of the deceased to a room and locking the main gate of the house from outside.

The deceased was unmarried and lived with his pet dog. Later, police found the missing dog hiding in one of the unused bathrooms.