Drive conducted against sand mafias in Balurghat

BALURGHAT: Sand is being illegally plundered from the Atreyee River in Balurghat. The illicit activity of sand smuggling persists openly, with boats being lowered into the river during daylight hours. Inspector-in-charge of Balurghat Police Station, Block Development Officer and Panchayat Samiti presidents recently inspected the Raghunathpur-Dakra bamboo boxes, where they encountered the sand smuggling operation firsthand. Prompted by the administration, the police pursued and apprehended a sand-laden boat, culminating in an incident near Danga village Panchayat of Balurghat on Saturday.

Consequently, police confiscated the boat and detained two individuals, who were subsequently taken to the police station. Concurrently, the Balurghat Block Land and Land Reforms department intends to lodge a formal complaint with the police.

IC Santi Nath Panja of the Balurghat Police Station confirmed reports of daytime sand theft from the river and said: “Two individuals were arrested in possession of a sand-laden boat following a police raid. The matter is presently under investigation.” Sambal Jha, BDO of Balurghat, asserted: “Upon learning of the sand mining activity, we promptly conducted a raid and apprehended two individuals. The relevant authorities have been notified to pursue legal action against them.”

According to police reports, the Atreyee River serves as the primary water source for Balurghat city. While sand extraction from its riverbed is common throughout the year, this year’s substantial water levels, attributed to the dam, have facilitated the surreptitious operation of lowering boats to procure sand during daylight hours. Local residents were dismayed by the brazen theft, prompting scrutiny into how such activities persist despite administrative surveillance. Two arrests were made during the police operation, though it is suspected that they are merely pawns in a larger operation.

Authorities have launched an investigation and are actively seeking the mastermind behind the illicit sand smuggling operation. The department of Land and Land Reforms has already lodged a formal complaint with the police, further propelling the investigation forward.

The Atreyee River, vital to the sustenance of Balurghat town, is frequently targeted for sand extraction. Stretching from Khidirpur in Balurghat to Raghunathpur, Pagliganj and Patiram, sand is illicitly harvested on a large scale.

Despite occasional crackdowns by the Land Reforms department, the sand mafia remains undeterred. Tractors and JCBs are clandestinely employed to transport sand from the riverbed whenever opportunities arise.