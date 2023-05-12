Drive against vector-borne diseases: Pulse Mode method introduced

raiganj: With an objective to save the residents from mosquitoes the authorities of Raiganj Municipality of North Dinajpur district have introduced Pulse Mode method. Intensive cleaning of drains and continuous chemical spray for destroying larvae are being done. The health workers of the municipality are moving door-to-door to make the residents aware of keeping households clean.



Recently, there has been an increase in mosquitoes in all 27 wards of Raiganj Municipality. After evening the residents were getting bitten by mosquitoes both indoors and outdoors. The sale of mosquito repellents has increased. Vector-borne diseases like malaria and dengue are on the rise.

Ranendra Madhab Goswami, a senior citizen of Milanpara Ward No 5 said: “It is hard to stay at home after evening without the use of mosquito repellents”

Raiganj Municipality has started to clean drains in all wards to ensure that there is no stagnant water. Chemicals are being sprayed for killing larvae. Awareness programmes are being held asking all to use mosquito nets.Sandip Biswas, the Chairperson for the board of administrators of Raiganj Municipality said: “To get rid of mosquitoes we have already introduced Pulse Mode. Drains are being cleaned for five days in all 27 wards every week. This is a continuous process that will go on till 30 June.”