Drive against illegal constructions, unauthorised traders commences

Raiganj: Authorities of Raiganj Municipality in North Dinajpur have launched a drive against illegal constructions and unauthorised traders. The civic body will also generate revenue and clear the dues of over 500 contractual conservancy department workers, who have been on strike since September 12. As the town braces for the festive rush, both civic authorities and police are racing against time to restore normalcy and ensure a safe and hygienic Durga Puja for Raiganj residents.

The agitating workers, in all 27 wards of the municipality, are demanding three months’ pending salary and Durga Puja bonus. With the indefinite strike, garbage has piled up in several key public areas, including Raiganj Municipality bus terminus, Mohanbati Bazaar, Bandar Bazar, NS Road and MG Road, raising health concerns among residents.

On Tuesday, a large section of the workers began a sit-in agitation inside the municipality premises. “Four days are left for Durga Puja, but we have not received our salary for three months or the festival bonus. We cannot even buy new clothes for our children. Our protest will continue until our dues are cleared,” said Bina Basfor, a contractual worker.

In another development, the municipality has started identifying illegal constructions and businesses running without valid trade licenses. Chairperson of the Board of Administrators, Sandip Biswas, said: “Our officials have marked several illegal constructions in the town. Defaulters will be brought under legal procedures and made to pay penalties. Similarly, traders operating without licenses will be charged. We are leaving no stone unturned to pay the dues of our workers before Durga Puja.”

Raiganj town is currently facing severe traffic congestion, especially during the festive season of Durga Puja. The situation has worsened due to the operation of several thousand Totos (battery-operated rickshaws) moving across the town. This uncontrolled movement has not only paralysed normal traffic flow but has also led to frequent road accidents.

Pedestrians are increasingly concerned for their safety, as navigating through the congested and unregulated traffic has become a daily challenge. In addition, residents of Raiganj are particularly troubled by the Railway level crossing at MG Road, which is the lifeline of the town. The regular closure of the level crossing causes massive traffic jams, adding to the frustration of commuters.

Raiganj Police District has taken up the challenge of tackling worsening traffic congestion, mainly caused by the large number of e-rickshaws (totos) plying across the town.

Superintendent of Police Md Sana Akhtar said: “From Sasthi to Navami, the movement of totos will be restricted on NS Road and MG Road. A route map for visiting various Puja pandals will also be released, as we do every year, to ease traffic for devotees.”