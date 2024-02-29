Drinking water to reach about 2.5L households in Jhargram in a yr: CM

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Jhargram said that a major tourism circuit will be developed in Jangalmahal connecting three districts — Jhargram, Bankura and Purulia.

She said that a reign of terror and bloodshed were a regular phenomenon in Jhargram 11 years ago but it is the time for development in the district.

The CM at the distribution programme on Thursday conferred ‘Bangabibhusan’ Award on Kalipada Soren popularly known Kherowal Soren who had earlier won Padma Shri for his contribution to Santali literature.Banerjee from a public distribution programme in Jhargram on Thursday inaugurated several schemes for the district worth around Rs 211 crore and laid the foundation stones of many other projects amounting to Rs 274.

“I have asked Tourism minister Indranil Sen to develop a major tourism circuit between Jhargram and Ayodhya hills (Purulia) via Jhilimili and Mukutmanipur in Bankura. This tourism circuit has to be carried out in a beautiful manner,” Banerjee said. She added: “Nobody used to come to Jhargram. There was bloodshed in Jhargram 11 years ago. I used to come and walk on the roads of Lalgarh, Belpahari and Netai. I saw the days of bloodshed. There will be no more bloodshed. Blood should be used to save human lives. Now it’s the time for development.” Banerjee on Thursday inaugurated several projects and also laid the foundation of new projects altogether worth Rs 485 crore.

The Chief Minister said that drinking water will reach 2.5 lakh households in Jhargram in one year while 1.4 lakh people have already received the supply of drinking water. She once again reminded that a new medical college, 3 multispecialty hospitals, Polytechnic college, Kisan Mandi, a football academy and an archery academy have come up in Jhargram.

Besides the inauguration of the renovated Rameswar temple and a Vishnu temple in the vicinity, the Chief Minister also launched a 100-bedded Covid ward at Nayagram superspecialty hospital, 41 check dam in several blocks, Kurmi Bhawan for Kurmi community, 31 Suswasthya Kendras, 50 solar pumps, 7 bridges, 64 roads including those which will connect Lodhashuli with Ragra and Ramgar with Pingboni. Various government services were distributed among 2.5 lakh people in the district, Banerjee stated.

She laid the foundation stones of several projects worth around Rs 274 crore that includes 89 new roads, an ecotourism project in Kodopal. Around 10 more Suswasthya Kendras will be coming up the district while 21 Anganwadi centres, 55 light-duty tubewell and 8 check dams will be completed in the district.

Regarding the payment of dues to 100 days workers, Banerjee said: “The Centre has stopped the payments of 100 days workers for two years. We have given the dues to 59 lakh 100 days workers who were deprived by the Centre. We have given the Centre time till April to clear the dues under Awas Yojana. We will take care of it if they do not pay.”

She also stated: “We have given pattas to 700 families on government land in Jhargram as they had some “Rayati” land issues. We have created a new department for the well being of Adivasis. Two more Adivasi Bhawan will be set up each at Jhargram and Kalimpong. Forest pattas have been givento 673 people.