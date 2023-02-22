Drinking water project to benefit over 55K people in South Dinajpur

A long wait of seven years finally ended for the people of Jahangirpur under South Dinajpur’s Gangarampur block on Tuesday afternoon after the inauguration of a home-service drinking water project by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from Siliguri’s Kanchanjunga Stadium through virtual mode.

While Banerjee inaugurated the project in Siliguri, a programme was also organised by the district administration in Jahangirpur on the same day. South Dinajpur District Magistrate Bijin Krishna, Gangarampur Sub-Divisional Magistrate P Pramath, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Lipika Roy, Gangarampur Municipality Chairman Prashant Mitra, Gangarampur Panchayat Samiti President Ruma Roy, Panchayat Chief Pintu Sarkar and other dignitaries were present in this inauguration ceremony.

Speaking to the reporters, DM Bijin Krishna said: “The longstanding water project was inaugurated by the Chief Minister in a programme at Kanchanjunga Stadium in Siliguri on Tuesday afternoon. The trial run of this project was started on the same day. Through this water project, drinking water will be supplied to the houses of 55,000 people covering all 11 village Panchayats of Gangarampur block. Soon the people will get drinking water in their houses.”