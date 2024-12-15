DRI seizes gold worth Rs 1.18 cr, 2 arrested

Siliguri: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) department arrested two individuals with 13 pieces of gold, the market value being Rs 1.18 crore.

The accused have been identified as Jeth Mohan Basak (28 years) and Mahesh Chowdhury (45 years), both residents of Kishanganj, Bihar. According to sources, the DRI’s North Bengal Zonal Unit received a tip-off regarding the illegal transportation of foreign gold from Bangladesh to India via Cooch Behar and Siliguri. Acting on this intelligence, a team of officers conducted a raid on Saturday at the Husu Danga Toll Plaza in Dhupguri. They seized a vehicle and recovered gold from the air filter box of the vehicle. The accused have been sent to three days of judicial custody after being produced at Siliguri Court on Saturday.