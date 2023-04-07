DRI seized gold worth Rs 8 crore

Siliguri: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested two residents of Mizoram with illegal foreign gold.



They are said to be a couple. About 13 small gold bars were recovered from their possession.

The weight of the seized gold is 14 kg 281 grams. The arrested are identified as Mark Chingsianpaua (29 years) and Lianngaihluni (36 years).

According to DRI sources, based on a tip-off the officials raided the Panikouri toll plaza of Fatapukur on Thursday night. They seized a four-wheeler.

The two had brought the gold from Mizoram and were about to smuggle it to Kolkata via Assam.

The estimated market value of recovered gold is more than Rs 8 crore.

Apart from the gold, the DRI seized the vehicle and three mobile phones.