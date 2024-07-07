Dredging plans for multiple rivers in Jalpaiguri

Jalpaiguri: The riverbed of the Teesta River has steadily risen over the years with surveys indicating an increase of about four meters. This has resulted in the Teesta Dam becoming lower than the riverbed in many places, posing a threat to villages located nearby. Similar phenomena have been observed in several rivers of the Dooars region. The Jalpaiguri Irrigation department has decided to undertake dredging operations in multiple rivers, including the Teesta.



According to sources the rivers slated for dredging include Jayanti, Basra, Pana, Torsha and Raidak in addition to the Teesta. Failure to dredge these rivers could lead to course changes and devastating floods similar to those experienced last year.

Krishnandu Bhowmik, Chief Engineer of the North East Division of the Irrigation department, expressed concern, stating: “Due to severe floods in Sikkim, the Teesta riverbed has risen by about four meters, which is alarming. Urgent action is required; otherwise, we may face significant risks in the future.” He mentioned ongoing reviews of reports from the River Research Institute, highlighting dangerous conditions in various areas, such as Laltong Basti, South Changmari, and Bakali along the Teesta River.

“We have identified critical areas along the Rohini, Basra, Raidak, Pana, Jayanti and

Torsha rivers,” Bhowmik continued. “Detailed Project Reports (DPR) have been prepared and we are in discussions with the state government and experts to plan the necessary actions. Around Rs 500 crores will be required for this.”

Meanwhile, in Dhupguri block, the Dudua river witnessed heavy erosion of the banks after heavy rains. Local residents reported that erosion begins as water levels decrease, particularly affecting the Sonakhali area of Sankwajhora Gram Panchayat-II.

Hundreds of acres of agricultural land and several residential houses are currently submerged. Dhupguri BDO Sanjay Pradhan visited the area to assess the situation and informed the SDO and Irrigation department, expecting prompt action.

In Jalpaiguri, the flood situation improved on Sunday. Most wards of the Jalpaiguri municipality were inundated and river water overflowed into areas adjacent to the Teesta River in Malbazar Block and Kranti Block, prompting rescue operations. District authorities rescued 750 people and established eight relief camps, where food distribution continued for those still in need.