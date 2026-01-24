Dredging planned at Mahananda Barrage to boost irrigation flow

Jalpaiguri: To ensure uninterrupted supply of irrigation water to agricultural lands, the state Irrigation department has decided to carry out dredging operations upstream of the Mahananda Barrage near Phulbari in Jalpaiguri district. Tenders have been invited to select an agency for the work, which is expected to begin shortly.



Officials said around 1,77,950 tonnes (approximately 53,912 cubic feet) of sand, gravel and soil will be removed from the barrage area. The dredging will be carried out at no cost to the government, with the selected agency paying revenue to the Irrigation department as per government norms. The final selection of the agency is likely to be completed within this month.

The Mahananda River originates in the Chimli region of the Darjeeling hills. However, due to its linkage with the Teesta–Mahananda Barrage system, water from the Teesta Barrage also flows into the Mahananda. From the Mahananda Barrage, water is supplied to agricultural fields through an extensive canal network. The river water is also utilised for hydroelectric power generation.

Large quantities of sediment accumulated in the Teesta Barrage following landslides triggered by the Sikkim glacial lake disaster in October 2023 and flash floods in 2024. Although water was later released, significant sand deposits remain. Partial dredging has already been undertaken in some sections of the Teesta. As water from the Teesta flows into the Mahananda Canal, sediment has also been accumulating near Phulbari, upstream of the Mahananda Barrage. With the dry season underway and irrigation demand set to rise, officials said the dredging is necessary to restore water-carrying capacity before peak agricultural operations begin.

State Irrigation Minister Manas Bhuiya said: “Ahead of the monsoon, dredging of rivers and canals is being carried out across the state. This work is being done without any financial burden on the government, and agencies involved will pay revenue to the Irrigation department as per rules.”