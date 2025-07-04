Dredging of Jayanti River awaits clearance from Forest dept

Alipurduar: The state Irrigation department plans to undertake dredging in several rivers across the Dooars region. Jayanti River, which flows through the ecologically-sensitive Buxa Tiger Reserve. However, dredging in Jayanti is contingent upon receiving a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Forest department, as the area falls under strict environmental regulations imposed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

Due to the prolonged halt in sand and stone extraction, the Jayanti River has suffered heavy siltation. Pebbles and dolomite from the Bhutan hills have raised the riverbed nearly five metres above the settlement level, causing the river to frequently overflow during the monsoon. These floods have not only affected the Jayanti settlement but also damaged parts of the forest and grassland, killing several wild animals. The issue was raised by local MLA Suman Kanjilal during an administrative meeting in Alipurduar on January 22. Responding to his concerns, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reportedly supported immediate dredging to mitigate further damage.

Given the ecological sensitivity of the Buxa region, the Forest department’s clearance is mandatory. A preliminary survey has already been conducted to identify dredging sites across North Bengal. To minimise government expenditure, the department has proposed a royalty-based model, where contractors will bear dredging costs in exchange for the extracted materials.

Local residents are optimistic after the Chief Minister’s intervention. “This has been a long-pending demand. The river has become dangerous during monsoons,” said Ayan Naidu, a resident of Jayanti. “We are thankful to MLA Suman Kanjilal for taking it up.” MLA Suman Kanjilal added: “Jayanti is not the only area at risk. Several settlements downstream of Bhutanese rivers are threatened by rising riverbeds due to accumulated debris. Without timely dredging, places like Jayanti—a crown jewel of Dooars tourism—may vanish. We urge the state and Central governments to step in urgently.”

Krishnendu Bhowmick, Chief Executive Engineer of the Irrigation department (North Bengal), stated: “We’ve initiated proposals for dredging across North Bengal using the royalty-based model. Several sites have been identified. Once approvals come through, work can begin. In Jayanti’s case, once the Forest department grants the NOC for Jayanti, after the survey dredging operations can commence immediately.”