Dredging likely in Digha in Nov-Dec

kolkata: The state Fisheries department is likely to undertake dredging between Digha Mohana to Shankarpur harbour in November-December.



The project cost may be around Rs 21 crore.

Akhil Giri, MLA from Ramnagar and the state Correctional Home Administration minister said that the project may be taken up during winter. Dredging will be carried out along a canal from Shankarpur jetty up to Digha Mohana to increase the navigability. During the rainy season, the dredging works are not taken up, the minister added.

Shyam Sundar Das of Digha Fishermen and Fish Traders’ Association said: “We don’t know which method will be applied during dredging. We heard that JCB will be applied and therefore we urged the secretary not to damage the river beds by using JCB. Digging of sands will affect ecological balance. Shankarpur Harbour is affected and fisheries habitat is damaged. It is a need of the hour to clear the sediments deposited in the opening of the canal.”