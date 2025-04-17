Dredging halt at Kulik River threatens migratory bird habitat

Raiganj: The cessation of dredging work in the Kulik River in Raiganj, North Dinajpur, due to a lack of funds under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA), has raised significant environmental concerns. The river has dried up in several areas and suffers from pollution due to garbage dumping, posing a threat to the migratory birds of the adjacent Kulik Bird Sanctuary.

The Kulik Bird Sanctuary, located on the west bank of the river, annually hosts approximately 90,000 to 1,00,000 migratory birds, including species such as cormorants, egrets, open-bill storks, herons and night herons, among others. Environmentalists are alarmed that the pollution and reduced water levels in the river could lead to a severe food shortage for these birds.

Debasish Kumar Das, an environmentalist from Raiganj, emphasised the gravity of the situation and said: “The migratory birds of Kulik Bird Sanctuary primarily source their food from the Kulik River. This year, with the river drying up in many places and being polluted by garbage dumping, fish and water worms, which are essential food sources for the birds, have perished.

Dredging is crucial to save the river; otherwise, the birds may abandon the sanctuary due to the lack of food.” Kaushik Banerjee, a social worker in Raiganj, highlighted past efforts and ongoing challenges, stating: “Around a decade ago, the local administration initiated the ‘Kulik River Bachao Committee’ to combat river pollution. Forest officials planted saplings along the riverbanks, yet pollution persists. The administration must take decisive action; otherwise, the birds of Kulik Sanctuary, the largest bird sanctuary in Asia, will suffer from food shortages.”

Dipu Mandal, a Gram Panchayat member from the region, stated: “In 2020, dredging of the Kulik River commenced with NREGA funds, providing employment to many. However, the work has been halted since 2021 due to the absence of Central government funds. To save the Kulik River from pollution, we, along with environmentalists from Raiganj, plan to meet with district administration officials to demand the resumption of dredging using state government funds.”