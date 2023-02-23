Drama festival to start today

balurghat: With the initiative of South Dinajpur district administration, Natya Parban, a drama festival is going to kick off here at Natya Utkarsha Kendra for the first time on Friday (February 24).



Speaking to the media persons in a press conference on Wednesday evening, District Magistrate of South Dinajpur Bijin Krishna informed that the drama festival will be held from February 24 and it will be continued till March 1.

A high-level meeting regarding the preparation of the festival was held on Wednesday evening at Natya Utkarsha Kendra where DM Bijin Krishna, Balurghat Municipality Chairman Ashok Kumar Mitra, theatre personality Surajit Ghosh, Natya Parban committee member Subhas Chaki and other dignitaries were present.“Balurghat is known as the city of drama but the district administration has never organised a theatre festival before. This is for the first time Natya Parban festival is organised,” Krishna said.