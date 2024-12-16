Drainage proj launched at cost of over Rs 15L

BALURGHAT: Balurghat Municipality inaugurated a drainage construction project at a cost of Rs 15.34 lakh in AK Gopalan Colony,

Ward 11, on Monday.

Addressing the press, Balurghat Municipality Chairman Ashok Kumar Mitra. stated: “Previously, AK Gopalan Colony in Ward 11 had no drainage system, causing significant inconvenience to residents. Following a request from the local community through Councillor Bipul Kanti Ghosh, we allocated Rs 15.34 lakh under the ‘Basic Minimum Service’ scheme to address this issue. The tendering process was completed as per regulations and work commenced on Monday. Necessary instructions have been given to ensure timely completion, which will greatly benefit the local residents.”

He further revealed that drainage construction under the ‘Basic Minimum Service’ scheme has been initiated in 12 out of the 25 wards in Balurghat. “For this, Rs 1.79 crore has been allocated by the State Urban Development Agency (SUDA). The tendering process is already complete and we aim to finish the project promptly. Once the initial 12 wards are covered, similar work will be undertaken in the remaining wards. This initiative reflects our commitment to providing better civic amenities to Balurghat residents by improving urban infrastructure in Balurghat.”