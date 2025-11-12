Drainage overhaul begins at Alipurduar Dist Hospital, nearly Rs 2 cr sanctioned

Alipurduar: After years of suffering from chronic waterlogging and poor sanitation, work has finally begun on a new drainage system at the Alipurduar District Hospital under a freshly prepared master plan.

For years, the hospital’s drainage system had remained in shambles. Even during dry seasons, stagnant and foul-smelling water would accumulate across the premises, often overflowing into various wards and causing severe inconvenience to patients and staff.

The long-standing problem is now being addressed through the initiative of local MLA and Chairman of the District Hospital Rogi Kalyan Samiti, Suman Kanjilal, with active support from the state Health department.

Since its construction in 1971, successive governments paid little attention to the hospital’s drainage infrastructure. After Alipurduar was declared a separate district under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, significant developmental work began, including the hospital’s upgradation from a subdivisional to a district facility.

Now, nearly Rs 2 crore has been sanctioned by the state Health department for the drainage overhaul. The tender process and foundation stone-laying have already been completed and construction officially commenced on Wednesday. MLA Kanjilal said: “After I informed the Chief Minister about the problem, the Principal Secretary of the Health department personally visited the hospital.

Following that, a detailed master plan for a permanent drainage solution was prepared. I thank the Chief Minister for making this possible.”

On Wednesday, Kanjilal and Hospital Superintendent Dr Paritosh Mondal accompanied officials from the Public Works Department as they inspected the hospital premises. The Executive Engineer briefed the contractor on the technical execution of the project, marking the beginning of long-awaited relief for hospital visitors and patients alike.