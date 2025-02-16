Draft rules proposing renewal rates for 15 & 20-yr-old vehicles published

Kolkata: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has released a draft rule to amend the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, proposing registration renewal fees for vehicles aged 15 and 20 years. The draft also outlines charges for renewing certificates of fitness (CF) for vehicles older than eight years, extending up to 20 years and beyond.

If implemented, the proposal will allow vehicles to remain operational beyond 15 years upon payment of the prescribed fees. The draft, published in the Official Gazette on February 7, invites objections and suggestions within 30 days, after which the Central government will consider feedback.

Pradip Narayan Basu, general secretary of the West Bengal Bus and Minibus Owners’ Association, noted: “If the state government implements this, commercial vehicles will continue running after 15 and 20 years. However, it is up to the state to implement it.”

However, the draft rules have triggered concern among a section of private bus operators, who fear steep fee hikes could severely impact private transporters. Under the draft rules, heavy goods and passenger vehicles, including buses, will face Rs 18,000 at 15 years and Rs 36,000 at 20 years and above for renewal of certificate of registration.

Rahul Chatterjee, general secretary of the All Bengal Bus Minibus Samannay Samity, said: “We strongly oppose the Centre’s proposal. Many rural buses, especially in Bengal, are over 20 years old and these high fees will create serious challenges.”

He warned that the increased costs could encourage unregulated bus operations without fitness certificates and discourage the purchase of new buses. “This will create problems for both the government and the public and could also lead to an increase in unemployment,” he added.