Dr Sukumar Mukherjee honoured with lifetime award by MCCI

Kolkata: Dr Sukumar Mukherjee was felicitated with the Life Time Achievement Award for his outstanding contribution to medical science by the Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) on Saturday at the Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy Memorial Oration on ‘Health For All By 2030.’



The oration on ‘Health for All by 2030’ was delivered by Dr Kunal Sarkar, senior vice-chairman and senior consultant cardiac surgeon of MEDICA Superspecialty Hospital.

MCCI president Namit Bajoria, president of Healthcare of MCCI Rajendra Khandelwal, Chief Executive Officer of Belle Vue Clinic PK Tondon and Group Chief Executive Officer and Director of AMRI Group of Hospitals Rupak Barua also took part in the ceremony.

Tondon, in his address, said a lot of new private and government hospitals have come up but more centres are needed in the districts. He added that if the districts have good infrastructure and diagnostic centres, then it will help stop the huge rush that takes place from districts to cities for healthcare.