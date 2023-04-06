Dr R Ahmed Dental College & Hosp to get post-operative critical care unit soon

Kolkata: In a further boost to its infrastructure, Dr R Ahmed Dental College and Hospital will get a post operative critical care unit. It will soon get two ICU beds, two multipara monitors, two ventilators, four infusion pumps, two nebulizer machines, two crash trolleys, four non-rebreathing oxygen masks and an ABG machine.



Dr R Ahmed Dental College has seen a major infrastructure revamp in the recent time. Dental patients, who need implants, now get free of cost treatment at the hospital as a new dental implant clinic has started functioning on the hospital campus.

Doctors from the department of Prosthodontia, department of oral and maxillofacial surgery and the department of Periodontia will treat the patients at the new dental clinic at the hospital. Artificial teeth would be implanted replacing those which have been damaged owing to various causes. Using dental implants the patients are able to use the teeth almost like an original one. The patients can use implanted teeth up to 95 per cent naturally, an expert said. According to sources, a patient would have to pay a minimum Rs 20,000 and Rs 50,000 for a single implant at private establishments depending on the quality of the implants. While Dr R Ahmed Dental College and Hospital is conducting the surgeries free of cost. The Mamata Banerjee government has carried out major infrastructure reforms in the state-run hospitals where the patients are availing best treatment free of cost.