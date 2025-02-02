DPS Fulbari hosts North Bengal’s first TEDx school event

Siliguri: Delhi Public School (DPS) Fulbari hosted TEDxDPSFulbariYouth, the first-ever TEDx school event in North Bengal. Held under the theme “EDGE”—Explore, Discover, Grow, Excel, the event brought together young thinkers and visionaries.

Graced by dignitaries including Sharad Agarwal, Pro-VC DPS Fulbari, Snigdha Agarwal, Director, DPS Fulbari, Monowara B Ahmed, Principal, DPS Fulbari and Anisha Sharma, Principal, DPS Siliguri, the event showcased an impressive lineup of speakers.

10 students from DPS Fulbari and DPS Siliguri took the stage, alongside guest speakers Karma Thendup Bhutia, IIT Bombay and Shivika Mittal, councillor of Ward number 41. Among them, five-year-old Rishaan Choudhury made history as India’s youngest TEDx speaker, proving that even young voices can inspire change. Another standout talk by Sinjini Banerjee emphasised finding happiness through spirituality.

The event was a resounding success, encouraging dialogue, creativity and growth. Director Snigdha Agarwal, along with Curator Satarupa Mukherjee, Co-Curator Piyali Dutta Sarkar and Coach Muskan Kandoi, played key roles in organising this remarkable platform for young minds.