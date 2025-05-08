DPR for Esplanade multi-level underground parking ready

Kolkata: The project report for the multi-level underground parking facility at Esplanade is complete. This facility is important as three Metro routes converge there and the state government is relocating the bus stand to that area.

The Calcutta High Court had directed the state government to shift the bus stand from Esplanade due to environmental reasons, including pollution at Maidan and Victoria Memorial area.

RITES Ltd which was assigned for preparing the DPR made a presentation of the same before Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA), Transport department and Kolkata Police on Wednesday at the conference room of Kolkata Municipal Corporation. KMDA chairman Firhad Hakim, state Transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty and Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma were among others present.

“We have given our opinion and have asked for some alterations in the DPR that they have prepared. RITES will do the needful and prepare a fresh report, following which further proceedings will be made,” said Hakim.

The Metro route from Kavi Subhas to Dakshineshwar is already very much functional. The service from Sector V in Salt Lake and Howrah Maidan will be soon operational while work for the Joka-Esplanade is going on in full swing.