Dowry: Woman ‘killed by in-laws’

Siliguri: A woman was allegedly murdered and hanged by her in-laws at Chhota Nirmaljyot area in Phansidewa. The cops of Phansidewa Police Station have arrested the deceased’s husband.

The accused husband has been identified as Mohammad Sameer, a resident of Chhota Nirmanjyot. The deceased has been identified as Hafiza Khatun. According to sources, Mohammad Sameer married Hafiza Khatun, a resident of Chiarugach in Phansidewa, about a year ago.

Soon after the marriage, the family allegedly started torturing Hafiza, demanding dowry. They had also taken dowry at the time of the marriage. After that, they started demanding more money. Two days prior to the incident, they forced Hafiza to borrow money from her parents. Hafiza’s father, Mohammad Sairul, claimed that his daughter was beaten to death and then hanged on Saturday afternoon. “They tortured my daughter. My daughter could not commit suicide; they killed her and hung her to make the incident look like suicide. We want the culprits to be punished severely,” Sairul added.

Later, the family lodged a written complaint based on which police arrested the husband on Sunday. On Monday, Sameer was produced at Siliguri Sub-Divisional Court.