Downpour brings mercury down by a few notches

Kolkata: Rainfall lashed several parts of South Bengal districts, including Kolkata, on Monday afternoon bringing the mercury down by a few notches.



Several parts of South Bengal will receive heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours, said the weather office. People in South Bengal districts have received some relief from the hot and humid conditions that prevailed in all the districts of South Bengal for the past few weeks. Various districts in South Bengal, including North 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore received light to moderate rainfall on Monday.

The sky remained cloudy in several parts of South Bengal from the morning.

The MeT office predicted heavy rainfall in North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore on Tuesday.

The intensity of rainfall will reduce on Wednesday. Rainfall will, however, intensify in several North Bengal districts on Wednesday. There may be scattered rainfall in Kolkata. Alipurduar, Kalimpong, Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri will receive heavy showers. There may be light rainfall in various parts of North Bengal in the next 24 hours.

“There will be no major changes in the temperature both in North and South Bengal in the next 5 days. Low pressure has formed over Jharkhand and Chattisgarh. Mercury may again go up from Thursday. There may be heavy rainfall in the coastal districts in the next 24 hours. Fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea,” a weather official said.

The MeT office earlier predicted that the coastal districts of Bengal would receive moderate rainfall while most of the South Bengal districts will witness light to moderate rainfall. Earlier, a depression had formed over the North West Bay of Bengal triggering more rainfall in several districts in South Bengal in the past couple of days.

There is also a possibility of thunderstorms and lightning in several parts of South Bengal in the next 48 hours. Incidentally, more than 12 people died across the state after being struck by lightning on June 21. Monsoon already covered the remaining pockets in south Bengal. The onset of Monsoon in South Bengal was delayed by El Nino and Cyclone “Biparjoy”.