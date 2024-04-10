Downfall of BJP govt at Centre just a matter of time: Abhishek

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TM) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday said that the country is still alive only because the judiciary exists. He also asserted that the downfall of the BJP government at the Centre is just a matter of time.



After attending his party’s internal organisational meeting in Hooghly, Banerjee told the media that there are quite a few judges in both the Supreme Court and Calcutta High Court because of whom democracy is still thriving. He also attacked the BJP and the EC saying that the main purpose of the two is to “murder democracy”.

He said that the election is the biggest festival of democracy but the BJP would have murdered the democracy, had the judicial system not been around. Referring to the NIA raid in East Midnapore, Banerjee said: “We would seek appointment from the ECI. The allegations which have been brought against the NIA are serious. We have brought the visitor’s log book of the SP NIA and the lease agreement of his house in public. We will submit the video clipping to the Supreme Court as to how a BJP leader in a white shirt entered SP NIA’s flat with a plastic bag but left the flat empty-handed. Why action will not be taken against the NIA director as well.”

He further pointed out: “Home Ministry is now under ECI. BJP is not giving the Opposition a level playing field. Whoever is protesting against them is being arrested.”

Referring to the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren’s — who recently resigned — Abhishek said: “Two sitting Chief Ministers were arrested only because their narratives did not match that of BJP. Action is not taken against those who are BJP’s fold irrespective of corruption allegations against them. Henant Soren was arrested but Assam CM Hemanta Biswa Sharma has been spared as he belongs to BJP. BJP wants to conduct Opposition-free polls.”

He also asserted that the downfall of the BJP government at the Centre is just a matter of time. It’s a shame on democracy as the way women MPs were treated in Delhi on Monday. “BJP is unleashing the dark days of mediaeval age,” he said. Meanwhile, following the organisational meeting in Hooghly on Tuesday, Abhishek asserted that TMC is poised to secure a victory in the Hooghly Lok Sabha constituency with the widest margin, reported a news agency. BJP’s Locket Chatterjee is pitted against TMC’s Rachana Banerjee.

The other two constituencies in the district are Srirampur and Arambagh.