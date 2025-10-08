Doubling survey sanctioned for 2 key suburban lines

Kolkata: The Railway Board under the Ministry of Railways has sanctioned the Final Location Survey (FLS) for doubling two crucial suburban sections under the Sealdah Division of Eastern Railway—Champapukur-Hasnabad and Lakshmikantapur-Namkhana.

The approval, formalised on September 24 as part of a broader strategy to boost capacity, streamline operations and enhance suburban connectivity, involves the preparation of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for both doubling projects.

According to Railway officials, the 16.54-km Champapukur–Hasnabad section operates as a single line with nearly 100 per cent capacity utilisation, handling about 23 pairs of EMU services daily. Doubling the track will reduce congestion, minimise delays caused by train crossings and allow additional services to meet rising commuter demand. The route includes stations such as Bhyabla Halt, Basirhat, Matania Anantpur, Madhyampur, Nimdanri and Taki Road.

The 46.56-km Lakshmikantapur–Namkhana section faces similar constraints. Serving major tourist and pilgrimage destinations such as Gangasagar, Bakkhali and Henry’s Island, this vital suburban link operates with capacity utilisation exceeding 103 per cent, making the single line a major operational bottleneck. Doubling this section—which covers stations including Udairampur, Kalwan Halt, Karanjali Halt, Nischindapur, Kashinagar Halt, Kwakdip and Ukiler Hat—is considered essential to handle the growing passenger load and unlock greater tourism potential in the Sundarban region of South 24-Parganas.