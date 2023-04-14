Double whammy of heatwave, bugs to hit mango yield in Malda

malda: Mango growers of Malda are now anxious over the attack of mealy bugs on the trees. The extreme heatwave in the district is also another concern for these farmers. Damage to mangoes due to this dual attack has kept the mango growers on their toes.



The Horticulture department of the district has advised growers to spray Neem oil and other insecticide in limited quantities to get rid of the bug. Watering the trees at the root can save them from dehydration and crop loss.

Samanta Layek, Deputy Director of the district Horticulture department, said: “Insect infestation has started. Acute heatwave condition is also being witnessed. At this time, it is recommended to spray insecticides to kill the insects. Apart from this, if Neem oil is mixed with water and sprayed, insect infestation will be reduced. The trees should be watered at the roots to avoid dehydration.”

Favourable weather for mango production at the start of this year had turned everyone, from growers to traders, happy. Malda’s mango orchards were full of buds before time. People also hoped to get the taste of Malda mangoes at a low cost.

However, the intense heat of the last few days has left everyone worried. Infestation of this insect has been observed in several mango orchards in Malda.

Tiny white bugs go up the mango tree and suck all the juice which lets the fruits drop before maturity.

Officials of the district Horticulture department are also planning to make arrangements to train mango farmers to reduce this pest infestation on an urgent basis. Almost 33 thousand hectares of land is used for growing mangoes in Malda district. The target of 4 lakh metric tonnes of mango production is set this year. The farmers are afraid that the target of mango production expected by the officials of the district Horticulture department may fall due to the attack of the insect, coupled with the heatwave.